Second long march date to be announced after SC’s verdict: Imran Khan

The PTI Chairman says they have asked the top court for protection for the second long march towards Islamabad.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said he would announce the long march date after Supreme Court’s verdict.

The PTI chairman said they had filed a petition in the Supreme Court for protection of long march.

“The court has been asked how criminals could be allowed to do shelling over the marchers,” said Khan while addressing the social media workers in Peshawar on Wednesday.

He regretted that those who were involved in corruption cases were ruling the country again.

“We will never accept this imported government,” said the PTI Chairman, asking the supporters to carry on the moment against the incumbent government. He asked the supporters that their cause against it was “jihad”.

Giving reference of Model Town massacre, Imran Khan said Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah should have been behind the bars for allegedly passing orders to kill 14 people in the Model Town.

Rana Sanaullah is being held responsible for the murder of 22 people by his own party colleague and now again they were harassing the people again.

He appreciated the rule of social media workers for covering Azadi March and thanked the families for taking part in it. Khan said the shells were used against the marchers which was highly condemnable.

He stated that Pakistan would flourish when the alleged ruling corrupts would be defeated.

The former prime minister said the date for a long march towards Islamabad would be announced after the verdict of the Supreme Court as PTI had approached the Supreme Court for the protection of the marchers.