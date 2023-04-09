Secretary Auqaf visits wheat procurement center

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial Secretary Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari on Sunday visited the wheat procurement centre and reviewed the arrangements in Bahawalpur.

He visited the wheat procurement center at Bani Shel. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and officers of the Food Department were also with him on this occasion.

Secretary Auqaf said that all the issues related to wheat procurement matters should be resolved properly and concerned officers must ensure that the wheat procurement targets are achieved. The food department officers are performing their duties with full dedication.

It was informed that the wheat procurement target has been set at 380,000 metric tons. In this regard, 29 wheat procurement centres are active in the Bahawalpur district.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that staff has been appointed to prevent the illegal movement of wheat. Later, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa went to the wheat procurement center locatedat 51DB Tehsil Yazman. He reviewed the wheat procurement process and the performance of the staff. District Food Controller Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmed was also with him.