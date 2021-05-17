Secretary Blinken’s Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday (May 16) with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and highlighted the importance of continued cooperation on the Afghan peace process

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th April, 2021) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday (May 16) with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and highlighted the importance of continued cooperation on the Afghan peace process, Pakistan’s progress on countering terrorism, and the potential to expand our trade and commercial ties and to improve regional connectivity in South Asia.