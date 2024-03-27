Open Menu

Secretary Education Board Opens Plantation Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The tree plantation campaign was inaugurated at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad premises, here on Wednesday.

Secretary Board Habib-ur-Rehman inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings at the laws of the board.

Controller Examinations Dr Mohammad Jafar Ali, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rizwan Ahmed Joya and others also planted saplings.

Talking to the staff, the secretary said trees and plants were very important for human health. He said the importance of trees could not be denied in any way because trees not only provide a pollution-free and clean environment but also prevent diseases. He said special attention was being paid to planting trees and saplings at the board premises.

