Secretary Establishment Replaced In Bureaucratic Reshuffle

Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:10 PM

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has shuffled provincial bureaucracy and transferred six senior officers by giving them new assignments, said a notification issued by Establishment Department here Thursday

According to a notification, Secretary Establishment Syed Jamalud Din Shah has been transferred and posted as Secretary Provincial Ombudsman while Secretary Benevolent Fund Cell Mohammad Akbar Khan has been transferred and posted as Secretary Labour replacing Flying Lieutenant (Rtd.

) Kamran Rehman Khan who has been directed to report to the Establishment Department.

Similarly, Aadil Siddique who was on awaiting posting has been posted as Secretary Benevolent Fund Cell while Member (General) Governor Inspection Team Dildar Mohamad has been asked to report to Establishment Department and Commissioner Mardan Division Mutahir Zeb has also been transferred and posted as Secretary Establishment Department.

