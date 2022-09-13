Secretary Health reviews recruitment process, promotion of doctor

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday presided over a meeting here at his office to review the recruitment process, preparation of working papers for the promotion of doctors and feedback from online portals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday presided over a meeting here at his office to review the recruitment process, preparation of working papers for the promotion of doctors and feedback from online portals.

Special Secretary Department of Specialized HealthCare and Medical education (SH&ME) Dr Farrukh Naveed, Additional Secretary Admin Zahida Azhar, Deputy Secretary Admin Abu Bakr and other related officers were present.

During the meeting, the concerned officers gave a briefing to Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch.

Speaking on the occasion, Sikandar Baloch said that the Department of SH&ME was creating an integrated online system to make all the recruitment on merit, adding that this department had accelerated the process of working papers for the promotion of doctors.

He said that the process of new recruitment would be made on 100 percent transparent system, adding that requisitions for the recruitment of senior registrars were being sent to the Punjab Public Service Commission.

Imran Sikandar Baloch said that feedback should be given about the action taken by the department on all the requests and complaints received on the online portals. "The progress on ongoing development works is being continuously monitored", he added.

He said that a requisition had been sent to the Punjab Public Service Commission for the new recruitment of seven hundred senior registrars to meet the shortage of doctors in government teaching hospitals of Punjab.

Through the amendments in the service rules, difficulties related to recruitment through the Punjab Public Service Commission had been removed, he added.