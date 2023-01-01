UrduPoint.com

Secretary Health Visits DHQ Hospital Chiniot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Punjab Dr Irshad Ahmad has visited District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital Chiniot and directed its administration to improve medical facilities for the patients.

  He reviewed construction of new block in the hospital and directed the contractors to use quality material for durability of the building.   He also checked material quality and said that new block sprawling over 200 Kanals of land would add 125 new beds in the hospital.

  He said that Rs.

6 billion would be spent on construction of new block which would be completed during 2023 for extension of medical facilities in this hospital.  He said that emergency ward, medicine ward, medical ward, surgical ward and admin section would be constructed in new block and progress on the project would be reviewed after 15 days.

 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Chiniot Dr Mushtaq Bashir, Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Hospital Dr Masood Virk and others were also present on the occasion.

