Secretary housing for completion of projects by June 20

Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects of Dera Ghazi Khan Division by June 20

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects of Dera Ghazi Khan Division by June 20.

Presiding over a meeting to progress on the development projects on Wednesday, he said that early completion of the development projects need of hour to facilitate masses.

He snubbed different officers over slow pace of work and directed them to speed up work on development projects of Taunsa and D G Khan.

Secretary Housing said that all development projects of South Punjab would be completed within the given time. He warned officers that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.