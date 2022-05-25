Secretary Specialized Health visits Sir Sadiq Hospital, Bahawal Victoria Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Ali Jan along with his team visited Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital (Civil Hospital Bahawalpur).

Additional Secretary (Technical) Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr. Shahid Latif, Vice Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Prof. Dr. Niaz Maqsood, Medical Superintendent Dr. Muhammad Hamid, and other officers were present on the occasion.

Secretary inspected Emergency, OPD, Diagnostic, central Pharmacy, CSSD, Laboratory, Intensive Care Unit for Neonates, and various other wards and reviewed the medical and other facilities available at the hospital.

He also inquired about the medical facilities and directed to further improve the medical facilities.

He announced a grant of Rs. 10 million for the purchase of air conditioning.

He directed that the installation of air conditioning should be completed as soon as possible.

He said that the doctors and paramedical staff should perform their services properly. He visited the Drug Testing Lab and checked its various departments. Later, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Ali Jan visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Quaid-e-Azam Medical College.

He was briefed about the ongoing development projects.