Secretary stresses wheat advisory in view of weather conditions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that wheat harvesting and threshing report should be shared on a daily basis besides compiling record regarding per acre production of wheat.

He presided over a meeting on wheat management, held at Agriculture House, here on Sunday. It was told in the meeting that due to the recent rains, no negative impact had been observed on wheat crop. He said that the ongoing activities in the field for technical guidance of farmers regarding harvesting, storage and delivery of wheat should be accelerated. Farmers should be guided by keeping in view the weather forecast for the wheat harvest, he said and added wheat advisory should be issued keeping in view the weather conditions.

The secretary, while giving directions to the officers concerned, said that in South Punjab, guidance should be provided to farmers on advanced cotton production technology immediately after wheat harvest and monitoring should be expedited to ensure availability of quality agricultural inputs in the markets at fixed prices.

He said that in view of the importance of the ongoing campaign regarding cotton cultivation, the miscellaneous duties of all the staff of the Agriculture Department had been terminated. The officers and field staff of the Agriculture Department should improve the field activities to guide the cotton farmers. Coordination with the local officials of the irrigation department should also be improved regarding the supply of water for cotton cultivation.