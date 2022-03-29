UrduPoint.com

Section 144 Imposed At Exams Premises In Nawabshah

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 12:28 AM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari on the request of Deputy Commissioner Naushehroferoze, has imposed Section 144 on the use of photostat machines in the limits of examination center at Law Colleges of Naushehroferoze,Kandiaro and Moro

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari on the request of Deputy Commissioner Naushehroferoze, has imposed Section 144 on the use of photostat machines in the limits of examination center at Law Colleges of Naushehroferoze,Kandiaro and Moro.

The notification said that Section 144 was imposed in order to prevent unfair means during the Examinations of LLB part one ,two and three and prevent the entry of non-concerned persons except the candidates appearing at the examination centres.

>