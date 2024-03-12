Open Menu

Security Arrangements For Ramadan Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Security arrangements for Ramadan reviewed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Center Police Office (CPO) Cap (Retd) Muhammad Ali Zia held a meeting with officials to review security arrangements in the district during the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak at police lines.

According to a spokesperson here on Tuesday, CPO issued necessary directions to police officers of all towns for ensuring foolproof security arrangements around the worship places of all religious schools of thought to avoid any untoward incident.

The meeting which was attended by SPs, DSPs and SHOs gave a detailed briefing on security issues of worship places including 'Masajid, Imam bargahs', and others.

CPO directed them to also deploy police personnel at shopping centers, bazaars and markets, especially women shopping centers.

He further directed for ensuring presence of police cops with officials engaged for ration packet distribution.

The police teams of dolphin force, elite force, eagle squad should also be vigilant especially from 4.p.m to midnight,he concluded.

.

