Security Beefed Up In AJK Ahead Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan 47 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Security beefed up in AJK ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 28 (APP):The authorities have restructured and beefed up the security measures across In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to maintain peace during the Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) to be held on October 30 (Friday).

The security arrangements on the eve of celebration of the Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), the birth day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The official sources told that although complete peace and order persists in AJK including Mirpur district, yet the fool-proof security has been beefed up in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir to ensure law and order during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

In the wake of measures to tighten the security, the checking at all the routes leading to AJK – the exit and entry points including Mangla, Kohala, Azad Pattan, Gujrat-Bhimbher Road and Dhan Galli, has been intensified.

The district police heads of all ten districts of AJK have been served with special directives to keep the police contingents alert and vigilant to maintain peace and order during Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) processions and other congregations.

