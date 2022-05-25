Security beefed up in Hyderabad to maintain peace during PTI protests

The Sindh government and police have tightened security in Hyderabad to maintain law and order in the wake of the Pakistan Tehreek e InsafI's long march

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Sindh government and police have tightened security in Hyderabad to maintain law and order in the wake of the Pakistan Tehreek e InsafI's long march.

Police and law enforcement personnel were deployed at Haider Chowk in the central part of the city on Wednesday to prevent any untoward situation.

Police cordoned off the area after the local PTI leadership announced a protest March at Haider Chowk as the government had already enforced Section 144 across the province and banned public gatherings.

There are also reports of arrests of PTI workers by the police and according to sources, a police contingent has been deployed outside the PTI office "Insaf House" in Latifabad.