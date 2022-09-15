UrduPoint.com

Security For Chehlum Procession Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Security for Chehlum procession reviewed

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, Islamabad Shehryar Khan has expressed satisfaction over the arrangements being made for Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and said that the manner in which peace and order prevailed in the city during Muharram should be replicated during Chehlum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General, Islamabad Shehryar Khan has expressed satisfaction over the arrangements being made for Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and said that the manner in which peace and order prevailed in the city during Muharram should be replicated during Chehlum.

"District administration is making foolproof security arrangements in order to maintain a peaceful atmosphere and ensure the safety to lives and property of citizens," he said.

He said that religious scholars should play a special role to create an atmosphere of brotherhood and tolerance in the society.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a meeting held with the departments the other day to review the arrangements.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Malik Jameel Zafar, SSP Traffic, Syed Mustafa Tanvir, Officials of Rangers and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

"Routes and times should be observed for Chehlum gatherings and processions. The use of loudspeakers should be banned and those who make hate speech should not be invited under any circumstances so that no untoward incident occurs," remarked ADC.

SSP Operations said that special security of Chehlum procession was being arranged by the Federal capital police.

