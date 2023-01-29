Security forces bust network of suicide bombing in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The security forces have busted a network of terrorists involved in suicide attacks and other nefarious activities in the country during intelligence based operations in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to ptv, Afghan mobile SIM cards, drugs, and foreign Currency were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

It may be recalled that on January 19 last, at least three policemen were martyred when a suicide bomber blew himself up during an attack on police check post at Takhta Beg at tehsil Jamrud in Khyber tribal district. Later, the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

Following the forensic examination of bullet casings collected from the crime scene, CCTV footage, and the body parts, it was established that TTP's terrorist Umar was behind the attack.

Umar was facilitated by Satana Jan, a resident of Tehsil Jamrud of Khyber district.

Following the credible intelligence reports, the security forces launched an operation to arrest the suspects involved in the attack on the police check post.

During the operations, two facilitators, Farmanullah and Abdul Qayyum were apprehended on January 23.

On January 27, the security forces arrested four more facilitators of terrorist, Fazal Amin, Fazal Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, and Hamadullah. Two Afghan nationals were also taken into custody.

During the initial interrogation, facilitator Fazal revealed that the suicide bomber was an Afghan national, who was brought to Pakistan by Satana Jan.

He said Satana Jan provided the Afghan national with the suicide jacket and weapons for the attack. He was running TTP's North Waziristan chapter, Fazal disclosed. The suicide bomber was being facilitated from inside Afghanistan, he revealed.

He said that Sanata Jan was using four houses as hideouts and for suicide attacks in the country.