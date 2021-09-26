RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The Security Forces on Sunday conducted area clearance operation in Dossali, North Waziristan District on reported presence of terrorists.

A terrorist during exchange of fire with the Security Forces got killed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Forces also recovered weapon and cache of ammunition from the area during the clearance operation.