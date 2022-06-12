Security of Churches beefed up

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :On the directives of City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, Rawalpindi District Police here on Sunday enhanced security at Churches.

According to a police spokesman, Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs and SHOs checked security at churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there.

He informed that Rawalpindi police have made strict measures to ensure security of the Christian community at churches. CPO further ordered effective patrolling in their respective areas and Plain cloth police officials and well-equipped policemen should also perform duties near the churches and public places.

Along with this police also decided to take strict action against beggars and asked hotels to maintain a proper check in and out records of visitors, spokesman added.