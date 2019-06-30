UrduPoint.com
Secy Health Visits PKLI

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 12:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Momin Agha on Saturday visited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute after assuming charge.

Momin Agha went to different wards of the institute and reviewed the medical facilities being provided for patients there.

Acting Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Dr Hafiz Ijaz briefed all the issues to the secretary health.

Momin Agha , on the occasion, said it was pleasure to visit the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.

He reviewed medical services, kidney and liver transplantation and construction work of new building of the hospital.

