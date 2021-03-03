UrduPoint.com
Secy Investment Briefs Japanese CG For Transforming Karachi As Most Competitive Destination

Secretary Sindh Investment Department Asif Ikram on Wednesday apprised Consul General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura about improved regulatory environment in the city with 38 points increase in Doing Business Index (2020) and an ongoing program to transform Karachi as one of most competitive destinations in the world

Asif Ikram met with Consul General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura at Investment Department here on Wednesday, said a spokesperson.

They also discussed matters of mutual interests include promotion of trade between the two countries especially in fisheries sector.

Asif Ikram also invited Japanese companies to visit Karachi and Sindh and avail the investment opportunities.

He also presented Sindh's renowned cultural artifact "Ajrak" to Consul General of Japan.

