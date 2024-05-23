Open Menu

Seminar Held On Planning For Development Of City

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Seminar held on planning for development of city

A seminar about the proposed master plan of Nawabshah city was held on Thursday in the Darbarhal of the Deputy Commissioner's office. Public representatives of the city and district officers participated in the seminar to plan for the development of the city under the master plan on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A seminar about the proposed master plan of Nawabshah city was held on Thursday in the Darbarhal of the Deputy Commissioner's office. Public representatives of the city and district officers participated in the seminar to plan for the development of the city under the master plan on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Information was exchanged with the officers of Public Health, Forest Department and other departments while informing the meeting, Director General, Urban and Regional Policy Imtiaz Bhatti said that under the master plan, the problems of the city such as water supply, drainage, environmental pollution , health, education and traffic problems will be solved, which will provide ample opportunities for employment, economic development and human development.

Master plan is being drawn up for Larkana, Islamkot,Nosharoferoz , Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Mithi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tandwalhiyar, Matiari, Dadu and Jamshoro and all relevant stakes before provincial Cabinet for approval and notification.

The DG further said that a master plan will also be prepared for 12 more cities of Sindh through Annual Development Plan (ADP) schemes on behalf of the Directorate of Urban Planning.

On the occasion, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed. Mohammad Sajjad Haider and Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon called the master plan as a welcome development for the city and appreciated the steps taken in relation to the master plan.

Addressing the seminar, District Council Chairman Ali Akbar Jamali emphasized on building a ring road for the city, drainage system, bus and truck terminal and shifting the vegetable market outside the city. He said that there is a traffic load in the city until the bus bases are moved out of the city, the traffic problems in the city will not be solved.

MPA Javed Iqbal Arain, Sadruddin Memon, Atif Zaidi, Noornawaz Zardari, Mubasher Arain and others addressed the seminar to give suggestions for establishing a public park in the city and revising the master plan. The forum included the recommendations of the participants in the master plan. Decided to include it and assured that the consultation process will continue till its implementation.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Education Water Road Traffic Nawabshah Larkana Mirpur Khas Jamshoro Thatta Badin Umarkot Sanghar Dadu Matiari Murad Ali Shah Market All Cabinet Employment

Recent Stories

Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister

Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister

28 minutes ago
 AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country

AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country

29 minutes ago
 Nine dead, dozens hurt, as stage collapses at Mexi ..

Nine dead, dozens hurt, as stage collapses at Mexico election rally

29 minutes ago
 Magistrate visits Saddar Zone to check notified pr ..

Magistrate visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists

29 minutes ago
 NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris

NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris

29 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi as ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, con ..

43 minutes ago
Trishan Patel joins national football team as assi ..

Trishan Patel joins national football team as assistant coach

43 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscrim ..

Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electrici ..

43 minutes ago
 Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise ..

Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi

48 minutes ago
 Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boo ..

Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser

48 minutes ago
 Community awareness campaigns urged in fight again ..

Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC

48 minutes ago
 Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting wi ..

Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan