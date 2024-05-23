Seminar held on planning for development of city

A seminar about the proposed master plan of Nawabshah city was held on Thursday in the Darbarhal of the Deputy Commissioner's office. Public representatives of the city and district officers participated in the seminar to plan for the development of the city under the master plan on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A seminar about the proposed master plan of Nawabshah city was held on Thursday in the Darbarhal of the Deputy Commissioner's office. Public representatives of the city and district officers participated in the seminar to plan for the development of the city under the master plan on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Information was exchanged with the officers of Public Health, Forest Department and other departments while informing the meeting, Director General, Urban and Regional Policy Imtiaz Bhatti said that under the master plan, the problems of the city such as water supply, drainage, environmental pollution , health, education and traffic problems will be solved, which will provide ample opportunities for employment, economic development and human development.

Master plan is being drawn up for Larkana, Islamkot,Nosharoferoz , Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Mithi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tandwalhiyar, Matiari, Dadu and Jamshoro and all relevant stakes before provincial Cabinet for approval and notification.

The DG further said that a master plan will also be prepared for 12 more cities of Sindh through Annual Development Plan (ADP) schemes on behalf of the Directorate of Urban Planning.

On the occasion, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed. Mohammad Sajjad Haider and Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon called the master plan as a welcome development for the city and appreciated the steps taken in relation to the master plan.

Addressing the seminar, District Council Chairman Ali Akbar Jamali emphasized on building a ring road for the city, drainage system, bus and truck terminal and shifting the vegetable market outside the city. He said that there is a traffic load in the city until the bus bases are moved out of the city, the traffic problems in the city will not be solved.

MPA Javed Iqbal Arain, Sadruddin Memon, Atif Zaidi, Noornawaz Zardari, Mubasher Arain and others addressed the seminar to give suggestions for establishing a public park in the city and revising the master plan. The forum included the recommendations of the participants in the master plan. Decided to include it and assured that the consultation process will continue till its implementation.