UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar Held To Mark World Polio Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Seminar held to mark World Polio Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The World Polio Day was observed here on Saturday.

A seminar was held at the auditorium of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College to mark the day.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial was the chief guest.

Officers and workers who performed well during anti-polio drives were awarded certificates at the seminar to commemorate their contribution in eradicating the disease from the district.

A walk was taken out from Quaid-e-Azam Medical College to Circular Road in connection with World Polio Day.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner administered anti-polio drops to children to inaugurate the drive.

Related Topics

World Polio Road Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Comprehensive roadmap to discover, nurture and dev ..

47 minutes ago

UAE Participated in Indian Ocean-wide Tsunami Exer ..

1 hour ago

UAE presents government strategy and innovation at ..

1 hour ago

FNC, AIPU call coordinating Arab parliamentary eff ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber awards winners of 2nd edition of ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.