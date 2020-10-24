Seminar Held To Mark World Polio Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The World Polio Day was observed here on Saturday.
A seminar was held at the auditorium of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College to mark the day.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial was the chief guest.
Officers and workers who performed well during anti-polio drives were awarded certificates at the seminar to commemorate their contribution in eradicating the disease from the district.
A walk was taken out from Quaid-e-Azam Medical College to Circular Road in connection with World Polio Day.
Earlier, the deputy commissioner administered anti-polio drops to children to inaugurate the drive.