Seminar held to mark World Polio Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The World Polio Day was observed here on Saturday.

A seminar was held at the auditorium of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College to mark the day.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial was the chief guest.

Officers and workers who performed well during anti-polio drives were awarded certificates at the seminar to commemorate their contribution in eradicating the disease from the district.

A walk was taken out from Quaid-e-Azam Medical College to Circular Road in connection with World Polio Day.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner administered anti-polio drops to children to inaugurate the drive.