Seminar On "Typhoid Vaccination" Held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :A two-week long typhoid vaccination campaign would be launched in urban areas of district from February 1st to 15th due to number of increasing cases in the district.

Addressing a seminar to create awareness about typhoid. Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Dr Muhammad Umer said that RMU would play it's role to make the campaign successful.

He said nothing is more precious than human life, while RMU has prepared guidlines for the cure of the disease.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Rai Asghar said that as the provincial government is fully active and closely watching the performance of all stakeholders,there is need to make necessary arrangements to save the lives of thousands of children.

"Over 18,76,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated under the Typhoid Prevention Campaign in the cantonment areas of Rawalpindi, Rawal Town, Pothohar Town, Gujar Khan, KotliSatyan, Kahuta and Murree urban areas".