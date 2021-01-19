UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On "Typhoid Vaccination" Held

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Seminar on

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :A two-week long typhoid vaccination campaign would be launched in urban areas of district from February 1st to 15th due to number of increasing cases in the district.

Addressing a seminar to create awareness about typhoid. Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Dr Muhammad Umer said that RMU would play it's role to make the campaign successful.

He said nothing is more precious than human life, while RMU has prepared guidlines for the cure of the disease.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Rai Asghar said that as the provincial government is fully active and closely watching the performance of all stakeholders,there is need to make necessary arrangements to save the lives of thousands of children.

"Over 18,76,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated under the Typhoid Prevention Campaign in the cantonment areas of Rawalpindi, Rawal Town, Pothohar Town, Gujar Khan, KotliSatyan, Kahuta and Murree urban areas".

Related Topics

Murree Cure Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kahuta February All From Government

Recent Stories

Friday farmers’ market &#039;Manbat&#039; unveil ..

1 minute ago

Frontline Heroes Office to provide expanded medica ..

16 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA&#039;s board meeting

46 minutes ago

Al Maryah Island launches ACTIVE; a world-class sp ..

46 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,146

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award adds five new languages to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.