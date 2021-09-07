UrduPoint.com

Seminar Pays Tribute To 1965 War Martyrs

7th September 2021

SAHIWAL, Sept 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :A seminar was organised by the Department of business Administration, University of Sahiwal, on Tuesday to mark the Defence of Pakistan Day and pay tribute to the martyrs of 1965 war.

The event was chaired by Director Sahiwal Arts Council Dr Syed Riaz Hamdani and Director Public Relations Muhammad Aqeel Ashfaq, while the university registrar, faculty members and a large number of students attended it.

The faculty members and students expressed solidarity with the armed forces.

While delivering speeches, students said that they would keep struggling always for the sovereignty, integrity and prosperity of the country. They said: "Pakistan was created with immense sacrifices of our ancestors. And now the armed forces of the country are protecting it from the nefarious designs of the enemy."Later, the faculty members and students rallied with banners to express solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan.

