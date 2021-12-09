UrduPoint.com

Seminar Stresses Collective Efforts To Eliminate Corruption

Thu 09th December 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Collective efforts are needed to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country, as it is not the responsibility of only a single institution.

This was crux of the speeches delivered at a seminar, organised on the International Anti-Corruption Day 2021, here on Thursday.

The event was arranged in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Punjab and Higher Education Department to create awareness among people on the issue at Alhamra Arts Council.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yasir Humayun attended the seminar as the chief guest.

Addressing the seminar, Raja Yasir Humayun reaffirmed the government commitment to free society from corruption, saying that it was needed to adopt a zero tolerance policy for completely eradicating corruption from the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts to eliminate corruption were commendable, he said and added that such seminars would yield positive results in creating awareness among the youth about consequences of corruption and corrupt practices.

Secretary Higher Education Syed Javed Iqbal said that awareness seminars and speech contests were organised in various colleges across the province in connection with the International Anti-Corruption Day 2021.

Director NAB Syed Husnain Ahmad told the participants that the Bureau's steps against corruption had introduced a new culture of self-accountability among institutions. He said that on the directions of NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal and DG NAB Lahore Shehzad Saleem, action against those involved in corruption and corrupt practices would continue till rooting out of corruption from society.

Later, the Punjab higher education minister distributed awards and certificates among students and other participants in the speech contests.

Chairman Red Crescent Society Ibrarul Haq, stage artist Iftikhar Thakur, singer Arif Lohar, cricketer Muhammad Yousaf and students from various colleges also participated in the seminar.

