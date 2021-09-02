Senate body expresses deep sorrow on sad demise of Syed Ali Gilani

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was held here on Thursday at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was held here on Thursday at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed.

At the outset of the meeting, all the participants expressed deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani. Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed and members of the committee paid homage to the services of Syed Ali Gilani and said that today we have lost the great leader of Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir. The meeting of the standing committee passed a unanimous resolution on the services of Syed Ali Gilani and also offered Fateha for the elevation of the departed soul.

The meeting of the Standing Committee reviewed in detail the work and performance of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA). MD PPRA briefed the committee in detail about the work and functions of PPRA and said that all the items procured with public money come under PPRA rule. PPRA is a regulatory authority to improve the quality of governance, transparency, accountability and other concerns. Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool sought a report within a month on the one-year performance of PPRA and steps being taken to address the complaints. The chair also directed the PPRA officials to improve the quality of their work.

The discussion also entailed the matter regarding the regularization of contract employees of Federal Government Hospital Islamabad referred by Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulation and Coordination raised by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi on 15th July 2021. Senator Behramand Khan Tangi apprised the committee of the matter and maintained that these employees have not been made permanent just because their medical examination has not been conducted on time and resultantly they have spent more than ten years on contract.

These contract employees now are being asked for the FPSC exams. The Chairman FPSC briefed the committee members in detail about the matter and said that the commission will adhere to the positive recommendation put forwarded by the committee members. Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool directed the FPSC officials that the FPSC should frame a policy of making these employees permanent through interviews and those who are entitled should be given their due right.

The discussion also took place on the matter regarding age relaxation up to 33 to 35 years for (Central Superior Services (CSS) candidates raised by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi. Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool said that this matter has already been under consideration in the committee and will be resolved in light of the decisions of the previous meetings.

Public petition pertaining to PTDC was also discussed in the meeting. Senator Talha Mahmood said that this matter is directly related to the Balochistan government and it would be better to summon Chief Secretary Balochistan in the next committee meeting. Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool adjourned the matter till the next meeting.

Senators Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Kamil Ali Agha, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Khalida Ateeb, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Engineer Rukhsana Zuberi, Sadia Abbasi, Muhammad Talha Mahmood attended the meeting. Secretary Establishment Division, Secretary Cabinet, Chairman FPSC, MD PPRA, MD PTDC and other concerns also participated.