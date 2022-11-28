UrduPoint.com

Senate Body On Heritage Takes Notice Of Limited Jobs For Women, Minorities In Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Senate body on heritage takes notice of limited jobs for women, minorities in ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Heritage and Culture on Monday while discussing the new recruitment took strong notice of quota for women and minorities only for "measly jobs".

The committee also directed that quotas may be provided for women and minorities on key posts in the Heritage Ministry as well.

The Senate Standing Committee meeting was chaired by Senator Afnan Ullah Khan which was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Khalida Ateeb, Senator Keshoo Bai, Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, Senator Rubina Khalid, Senator Falak Naz, Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and senior officers of the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture along with its attached departments and agencies.

The meeting commenced with a detailed briefing on the functions and performance of the attached departments of the Ministry which included the Iqbal academy, Pakistan; Aiwan e Iqbal Complex; urdu Science Board; Shakir Ali Museum, Lahore.

The committee was concerned about the issues that befell these organizations that despite no dearth of endowment funds have been deprived of finances leaving major projects in the lurch.

The committee took strong notice of the matter and directed the Ministry to ensure that all essential measures were taken to necessitate the allocation of funds to all institutions, especially the Iqbal Academy, which had been awarded the responsibility of ensuring that the poetic message of Iqbal was spread far and wide.

It was asserted that all out efforts must be made to clear bureaucratic blocks so that these institutions of culture and learning operate according to full potential.

The committee recommended that Chairman Committee Senator Afnan Ullah Khan meet with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the earliest in this regard.

Discussing details of vacant posts at the Ministry of National heritage and Culture, the committee directed the Ministry to provide domicile details of employees.

Reviewing steps taken by the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture regarding the implementation of the Supreme Court Order on the conversion of all official documents from English to Urdu, the committee was informed that the Ministry after the September 2015 decision of the apex court had tirelessly undertaken the mission and to-date had translated over 4,000 policy documents related to 57 departments.

The committee lauded the efforts of the ministry and assured it of its complete support to promote Pakistan's rich cultural heritage on all national and international forums.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Senate Prime Minister Supreme Court Mushahid Hussain Syed May September Women 2015 Afridi All From Jobs Court

Recent Stories

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

48 minutes ago
 President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

2 hours ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

4 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

5 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.