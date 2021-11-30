UrduPoint.com

Senate Body On Railway Held In Quetta To Solve Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:37 PM

Senate body on Railway held in Quetta to solve issues

Senate Standing Committee on Railways met here on Tuesday under the shairman of Senator Muhammad Qasim to discuss issues of Pakistan Railways

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Railways met here on Tuesday under the shairman of Senator Muhammad Qasim to discuss issues of Pakistan Railways.

Briefing the meeting, Divisional Superintendent Ali Muhammad Afridi said Bolan Express would start its journey from Quetta to Karachi from December 1.

The meeting also discussed the overall working, allocation in the budget for the current financial year and other issues including divisional plans of Pakistan Railways in Balochistan.

The meeting also briefed about the efforts of Quetta Division to get rid off encroachments on railway lands.

On this occasion, Senator Rana Mehmood-ul Hassan, Senator and the founder of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Syed Ahmed Hashmi and Senator Naseebullah Baazi were also present.

The chairman committee said people of the area should be deployed for the security of the railway track so that the law and order situation could be improved.

He said Chief Minister Balochistan, the Chief Secretary and the Chairman of the Senate would be invited to the next meeting so that better measures could be taken.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Senate Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Law And Order Budget Bolan December Afridi From

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation highlights best Emi ..

Emirates Literature Foundation highlights best Emirati literary achievements

29 minutes ago
 Germany Pledges $1.1Mln in Aid to Kosovo Security ..

Germany Pledges $1.1Mln in Aid to Kosovo Security Forces

4 minutes ago
 36 arrested, 35000 kites recovered

36 arrested, 35000 kites recovered

4 minutes ago
 KP to make value addition of indigenous raw materi ..

KP to make value addition of indigenous raw material

4 minutes ago
 Raja Yasir appreciates IUB for new projects, incre ..

Raja Yasir appreciates IUB for new projects, increased students

4 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates thoracic surgery unit at Serv ..

Minister inaugurates thoracic surgery unit at Services Hospital

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.