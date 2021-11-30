Senate body on Railway held in Quetta to solve issues

(@FahadShabbir)

Senate Standing Committee on Railways met here on Tuesday under the shairman of Senator Muhammad Qasim to discuss issues of Pakistan Railways

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Railways met here on Tuesday under the shairman of Senator Muhammad Qasim to discuss issues of Pakistan Railways.

Briefing the meeting, Divisional Superintendent Ali Muhammad Afridi said Bolan Express would start its journey from Quetta to Karachi from December 1.

The meeting also discussed the overall working, allocation in the budget for the current financial year and other issues including divisional plans of Pakistan Railways in Balochistan.

The meeting also briefed about the efforts of Quetta Division to get rid off encroachments on railway lands.

On this occasion, Senator Rana Mehmood-ul Hassan, Senator and the founder of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Syed Ahmed Hashmi and Senator Naseebullah Baazi were also present.

The chairman committee said people of the area should be deployed for the security of the railway track so that the law and order situation could be improved.

He said Chief Minister Balochistan, the Chief Secretary and the Chairman of the Senate would be invited to the next meeting so that better measures could be taken.