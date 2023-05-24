Senate body to ask govt to declare Gwadar tax-free

Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs said on Wednesday that it would demand the federal government to give Gwadar a tax-free status enabling the port city center of regional and global attention in terms of economy and tourism

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs said on Wednesday that it would demand the Federal government to give Gwadar a tax-free status enabling the port city center of regional and global attention in terms of economy and tourism.

The committee that met here with Rubina Khalid in the chair underlined the need for the development of Gwadar city by inaugurating more projects to improve the welfare and quality of life of the local people.

The lawmakers said federal and provincial governments would be recommended for the provision of funds so that Gwadar presents the concept of an international city in every way.

Director General (DG) Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujib-ur Rehman Qambrani while briefing the Senate Panel said the city, located at a strategic location under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been transformed into a newly developed port city which was acting as a regional contact center.

With its natural deep sea port, the DG said Gwadar is emerging as a new economic and tourism destination on the world map which will benefit not only China and Pakistan but also Central Asia, East Asia, Russia, and the wider Eurasian region.

He said under the master plan, GDA also plans to create a special economic district with tax-free estates and a central business district i.e. downtown covering 2500 acres.

The GDA's Economic District aims to provide domestic and foreign investors with the same benefits and privileges available in special economic zones around the world, he maintained.

GDA DG informed the committee that the authority has not only completed economic projects by developing the basic infrastructure of Gwadar but also implemented numerous public welfare and basic life needs projects on a priority basis but it has been done.

In schools, hospitals, water, electricity, roads, parks, sewage, grounds, jetties for fishermen, fishermen colonies, construction and preservation of archeology, and many tourism projects are also included in the development scheme in which local people are benefiting directly, he noted.

The meeting among others was attended by Senators Nizhat Sadiq, Kauda Babar, Dost Muhammad, Abida Muhammad Azim, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Pasand Khan Buledi, and other senior officials.