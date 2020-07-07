(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Taj Mohammad Afridi Tuesday took notice of public complaints about problems being faced by the masses on Torkham border point between Pakistan and Afghanistan and convened an emergency meeting of the committee on the issue.

An official communique issued here by office of chairman of the committee, it was said that the chairman had taken suo moto notice of the public complaints to take immediate action.

Senator Taj Mohammad said the meeting would be held in Peshawar , directing all the relevant departments to attend it and submit their replies about the complaints.

He said thousands of public and goods vehicles were parked on the border point and facing problems and it was need of the hour to resolve the issue.