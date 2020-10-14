Senate committee reviews motorway projects

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Communications Wednesday reviewed the ongoing and future highway and motorway projects in the country.

The committee meeting was chaired by Senator Hidayatullah here.

The committee looked into the qualifications for award of contracts, bidding, tendering, procurements and the process for hiring of consultants for road projects of National Highway Authority.

The committee held discussion on the financial position and technical qualifications of companies hired for road building. Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Javed Saleem Qureshi briefed the committee about the various aspects of road construction from award of contracts to hiring of companies.

The matter of road projects was first raised on the floor of the Senate by Senator Sassi Palijo in January, 2020 and the issue was subsequently referred to the committee.

The committee also took up the matter raised by her regarding the gas supply schemes in her constituency in Sindh. The committee was told the gas projects could not be completed due to non payment of money.

The members also debated on the resolution approved in the house regarding payment to owners of land acquired by the government for the construction of road from Kaghan to Babusar Top.

The resolution adopted by the Senators was moved by Senator Lt Gen � Salahuddin Tirmizi in the house.

The committee expressed its dismay over the bad condition of newly constructed Hazara motorway, theft of fence at the motorway and on the damage to the 2.5 km long link road during the building of Havelian Mansehra motorway.

The chairman committee was of the view that new companies interested in taking up road construction should be encouraged and facilitated.

Senator Jehanzeb Jamaldini stressed that quality of road construction should not be compromised for the sake of awarding contracts on lowest bids.

The committee members also expressed concern over escalation in cost of projects and sought remedial measures from the officials to save public money.