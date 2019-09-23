UrduPoint.com
Senate Delegation, Turkish Speaker Discuss Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan 15 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:26 PM

A parliamentary delegation of Senate of Pakistan held a meeting with Speaker of Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop on the sidelines of Eurasian conference at Noor Sultan (Astana) in Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :A parliamentary delegation of Senate of Pakistan held a meeting with Speaker of Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop on the sidelines of Eurasian conference at Noor Sultan (Astana) in Kazakhstan.

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla led the delegation at the conference.

During the meeting with the Turkish speaker, the senators discussed issues of mutual concern and bilateral relations of Pakistan and Turkey.

Senator Mandviwala thanked the Turkish speaker for support on the Kashmir issue. He invited the Turkish speaker to lead a delegation to Pakistan, which he accepted. The Senate delegation also held a meeting with Takeo Kawamura, Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship League Japan. During the meeting it was agreed that both countries would strengthen further their cooperation in the economic, cultural and diplomatic areas.

