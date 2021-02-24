UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Elections: Four Candidates Withdraw Nomination Papers From Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:42 PM

Senate Elections: Four candidates withdraw nomination papers from Punjab

As many as four candidates for Senate elections on Wednesday withdrew their nomination papers from Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as four candidates for Senate elections on Wednesday withdrew their nomination papers from Punjab.

The candidates who have withdrawn their nomination papers include Saud Majeed, Ijaz Hussain Minhas and Muhammad Khan Madni on general seats, besides Saira Tarar on women seats, says the Election Commission sources here.

After withdrawal of nomination papers, now a total of 18 candidates are in the run for Senate elections on general, technocrat and women seats from Punjab.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a revised list of candidates was displayed at the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention that February 25 had been set as the last date for withdrawal of candidature, after which a final list of the candidates would be issued.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected including 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while eleven each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad in elections to be held on March 3 on vacant seats of Senate.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Islamabad Senate Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Saud February March Women From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Govt to releases Rs. 5,500 million under DLTL sche ..

2 minutes ago

Member of US Vice President's Press Pool Tests Pos ..

2 minutes ago

ADIO accelerates private sector investment, innova ..

14 minutes ago

Quake rocks Reykjavik, raises Iceland's volcano ac ..

4 minutes ago

Child rights activist seeks proper mechanism to h ..

4 minutes ago

Ferrari to rejoin world endurance championship in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.