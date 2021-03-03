UrduPoint.com
Senate Elections: PTI Candidate Wins Woman Seat From Federal Capital

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Senate Elections: PTI candidate wins woman seat from Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The candidate of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday won woman seat in Senate from Federal Capital and secured 174 votes.

Farzana Kausar from PML-N and Fozia Arshad from PTI contested on woman seat from Federal Capital. PTI Candidate Fozia Arshad got 174 votes while PML-N Candidate Farzana Kausar got 161 votes. A total of five votes were rejected on woman seat.

Earlier, the polling was held from 9 am to 5 pm and contesting candidates, their agents remained present in the polling station along with Election Staff. Special Secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Zafar Iqbal Hussain served as a Returning Officer and announced the result.

On the completion of counting, the Returning Officer prepared and certified a Return of Election in Form-56 and candidates and his/her agent were allowed to take a copy or extract from such return.

