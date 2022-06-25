UrduPoint.com

Senate ICU Rejects Annual Budget, Approves Portion Related To Salaries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Senate ICU rejects annual budget, approves portion related to salaries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The senate meeting of Islamia College University (ICU) Peshawar chaired by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Saturday rejected annual budget of the varsity for year 2022-23 and constituted a rationalization committee for its review.

Senate expresses concerns over figures of the budget and said that presentation of wrong figures in budget was an attempt to mislead members.

Meeting also expressed annoyance over the approval of budget from syndicate and finance and planning committee, however senate approved part of the budget that was related to salaries.

Senate constituted a committee comprises representatives of Higher Education Department, Finance, Higher Education Commission and Chancellor Office to review budget.

Committee was directed to present its report within three months. Senate also barred ICU from making any appointments.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the CM would be informed about wrong figures being mentioned in the budget.

.

Senate meeting among others was attended by Vice Chancellor ICU, Professor Gul Majeed, Special Secretary of Higher Education, besides concerned officials of finance, higher education commission and establishment department.

