Senate offers Fateha for security personnel martyred in Kech

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Senate on Friday offered Fateha for the security personnel martyred in Kech, Balochistan in a terrorist attack and also for a security guard killed in an attack on oil exploration company in, Hangu, Kohat.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani asked Senator Mushtaq Ahmed to lead Fateha.

Senator Raza Rabbani said that the House had already discussed the recent terrorist attacks and proposed that the issue should be referred to the committee of whole for further discussion.