Senate Refers Four Bills To Standing Committees Concerned

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:38 PM

Senate refers four bills to Standing Committees concerned

The government on Friday moved four bills related to re-organization of medical teaching and national health institutes, and to amend the Mutual Legal Assistance ((Criminal Matters) Act, 2020 and the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act, 2020 in the Senate, which were referred to the standing committees concerned for further consideration after the House's approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The government on Friday moved four bills related to re-organization of medical teaching and national health institutes, and to amend the Mutual Legal Assistance ((Criminal Matters) Act, 2020 and the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act, 2020 in the Senate, which were referred to the standing committees concerned for further consideration after the House's approval.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan presented "The Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Bill-2021" to re-organize the federal medical teaching institutes and "The National Institute of Health (Re-organization) Bill, 2011, as passed by the National Assembly, on behalf of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Awan.

He also moved the bills to further amend the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Act, 2020 [The Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights (Amendment) Bill,2021 as passed by the National Assembly, on behalf Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Minister for Law and Justice Senator Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem respectively.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Yusuf Raza Gilani suggested to defer the bills as parliamentary committee, announced by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, was in the making to look into the concerns of the legislative business completed in Lower House of the Parliament on June 10.

Upon which, Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani observed the House proceedings could not be withheld as per the Constitutional requirement and these bills would be just referred to the standing committees after the House approval for further necessary deliberations on them.

The opposition lawmakers agreed with the views of the chairman and okayed the bills for sending to the committees concerned.

