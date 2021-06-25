Senate Session Prorogued After Completing Budget Debate
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday prorogued the session of the Senate after conclusion of its budget debate.
The session was summoned on June 11 for budget debate and approval of recommendations, forwarded by the Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.
The chairman read the prorogation order of the president.