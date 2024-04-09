Open Menu

Senate Session Starts: Newly Elected Senators To Take Oath

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Senate session starts: Newly elected senators to take oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Senate session started on Tuesday at the Parliament House with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Newly elected Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar is presiding over the 336th session.

According to the agenda of the day, the newly elected members of the house will take oath.

Afterwords, the elections for the office of Chairman and Deputy Chairman will be held.

Related Topics

Senate Parliament Ishaq Dar From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

30 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

10 hours ago
 UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

10 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

11 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

11 hours ago
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

11 hours ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

11 hours ago
 CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

11 hours ago
 Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclips ..

Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse

11 hours ago
 Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends ..

Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak

11 hours ago
 Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration a ..

Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan