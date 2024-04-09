Senate Session Starts: Newly Elected Senators To Take Oath
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Senate session started on Tuesday at the Parliament House with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.
Newly elected Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar is presiding over the 336th session.
According to the agenda of the day, the newly elected members of the house will take oath.
Afterwords, the elections for the office of Chairman and Deputy Chairman will be held.
