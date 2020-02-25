UrduPoint.com
Senate's Body Raises Eyebrows Over Enhance Hajj Expenses

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Islamabad Feb (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) The Senate Sub-Committee on the religious affairs and inter-faith harmony discussed the detail of cost increase of the Hajj Package and directed the government that all possible measures must be taken to facilitate Hujjaj during Hajj 2020.The meeting of the committee was held on Monday here at Parliament House in which the committee showed reservations over the increase of Hajj Package and different ways and means to reduce the cost of Hajj was also discussed.The meeting was informed that main cause for increase in cost was devaluation of Pakistani rupee in international market.

The Hajj Package depends upon rates received from the Directorate General of Hajj Jeddah based on market survey. The major components of the Hajj Package include, Makkah and Madinah accommodations, compulsory Hajj dues, food charges, Mashaa'ir charges, transport charges, train charges and air fare etc.

75 per cent Hajj Expenses is incurred in KSA and remaining in Pakistan in connection with payments of airfare to airlines and welfare activities for the Hujjaj. The Committee was informed that all Hujjaj are reimbursed any extra amount that is saved from the Package.Convener of the committee, Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim has said that instead of reimbursements at a later stage, Hujjaj must be given relief upfront.

He said that even those who are not selected for Hajj despite applying; must be reimbursed within a week. The committee was informed that the government has taken measures to provide relief to Hujjaj that includes reduction in airfare by USD 50.

Out of a saving of PKR 8.7 billion available with Ministry from Hajj collection account PKR 5 billion may be utilised as one time dispensation. The KSA Government will be requested to exempt fees.

