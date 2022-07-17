UrduPoint.com

Senator Dhamrah Participates In LG Candidates' Election Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2022 | 07:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader and former senator Aajiz Dhamrah on Sunday went door-to-door asking for votes as part of the campaign for the election in Hyderabad's Union Committee-22.

Speaking on this occasion, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah said that as per the vision of party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, young candidates were being brought forward in the local government elections.

He said that PPP was the real democratic party of the country and candidates were brought forward without keeping in mind their religion, ethnicity, race, or language.

Dhamrah appealed to the people of PS-66 to vote for chairman candidate Zulfiqar Ali Ursani, deputy chairman candidate Advocate Shatil and general counsel candidate of Pakistan People's Party.

On this occasion, hundreds of party workers were with Senator Dhamrah who also raised slogans in favor of the party.

