Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Senator Mushahid Hussain urges new govt to take all political parties on one page

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Friday urged the new government to take country out of current economic challenges by bringing all political parties on one page.

In his farewell speech during last Senate Session, he demanded to release all political prisoners from the Jail, stating that dialogue is the only solution to all differences.

He suggested the new government to award general amnesty to all political prisoners as a healing touch.

He lauded the efforts of Senate for the missing persons of all provinces and demanded of the relevant authorities to release all of them.

He stressed the need to uphold relationship between all major institutions as it is only way to resolve all issues of the country.

Mushahid Hussain Syed also presented the role of Founder of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, stated that he is an example of true democracy.

"Quaid-i-Azam was a true democratic leader", he said adding, we should follow his vision.

Meanwhile, Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah highlighted the role of Senate Committee of Agriculture during last 12 years, stating that being a member of the Committee he worked a lot for the agriculture sector.

The Committee, he said, successfully helped Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) in restoration of the lease of its1400 acres land from CDA.

He said that unfortunately agriculture sector in Pakistan could not get deserving attention in economic manifesto.

As per rules the committee can only pass recommendations but it has no other power, he said and added this way Federation system cannot be completed.

He also suggested to empower Senate by giving it rights to manage financial matters of the country.

Senate is called House of the Federation and representing all political parties so without empowering, it is just like a debating society, he said.

He also suggested that prime minister should be selected from both houses.

Senators, Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo and Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tarar urged that supremacy of Parliament should be upholded. They also demanded to resolve all major issue of the country urgently to build the public trust.

