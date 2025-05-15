Senator Rubina Khalid condemns Quetta Blast, calls for immediate action against perpetrators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, has strongly condemned the bomb blast that occurred on Sariab Road in Quetta.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, she extended heartfelt prayers for those injured and thanked Almighty Allah for the safety of Pakistan People's Party’s provincial MPA Ali Madad Jatak, who narrowly escaped harm in the attack.

In a statement, Senator Rubina Khalid said that such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot break the spirit of the Pakistani nation.

She emphasized that those who seek to disrupt peace and stability in the country must be dealt with an iron hand.

She said that the nefarious designs of anti-state elements will never succeed and that all conspiracies aimed at destabilizing Balochistan will be foiled.

She reiterated that the entire nation is united in the fight against terrorism and stands firm in the face of such challenges.

Senator Rubina Khalid concluded by praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the blast.