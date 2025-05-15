Open Menu

Senator Rubina Khalid Condemns Quetta Blast, Calls For Immediate Action Against Perpetrators

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Senator Rubina Khalid condemns Quetta Blast, calls for immediate action against perpetrators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, has strongly condemned the bomb blast that occurred on Sariab Road in Quetta.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, she extended heartfelt prayers for those injured and thanked Almighty Allah for the safety of Pakistan People's Party’s provincial MPA Ali Madad Jatak, who narrowly escaped harm in the attack.

In a statement, Senator Rubina Khalid said that such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot break the spirit of the Pakistani nation.

She emphasized that those who seek to disrupt peace and stability in the country must be dealt with an iron hand.

She said that the nefarious designs of anti-state elements will never succeed and that all conspiracies aimed at destabilizing Balochistan will be foiled.

She reiterated that the entire nation is united in the fight against terrorism and stands firm in the face of such challenges.

Senator Rubina Khalid concluded by praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the blast.

Recent Stories

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

17 minutes ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

16 minutes ago
 Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

16 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

16 minutes ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

16 minutes ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

16 minutes ago
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

35 minutes ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

35 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

33 minutes ago
 VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Fu ..

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders

43 minutes ago
 Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for ..

Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for economic transformation of Pak ..

47 minutes ago
 Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army

Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan