Pakistani, Kashmiri diaspora celebrates befitting response to India’s aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in Brussels Wednesday celebrated the success of Pakistan Armed Forces ‘Operation Bunyan-um Marsoos’ against India's aggression.

The Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora organized a community gathering in front of EU parliament-Brussels and celebrated Pakistan’s success in Operation Bunyan-um Marsoos, a press release said.

The participants highlighted the sacrifices of Pak armed forces against India's aggression and also highlighted India’s false accusations and war mongering over Pahalgam attack.

The purpose of the demonstration was to express solidarity with Pakistan Armed Forces and to raise a voice against recent Indian aggression and violations of international law.

Pakistanis and Kashmiris from various cities of Belgium participated actively in the event and expressed their emotions by chanting slogans such as “Long live Pakistan” and “Long live Pakistan Armed Forces.

”

Addressing the gathering, community leaders Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal Losar, Fareed Khan and Mehr Safdar Ali said Pakistan always advocated peace but its love for peace should not be mistaken for weakness.

They paid tribute to the Pak armed forces for giving a strong response to the enemy and for their successful operation under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

The speakers called on the international community, particularly the European Union, to take notice of India’s violations of international laws and play an effective role in establishing lasting peace in South Asia by resolving the Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions.