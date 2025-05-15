Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora Celebrates Befitting Response To India’s Aggression
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in Brussels Wednesday celebrated the success of Pakistan Armed Forces ‘Operation Bunyan-um Marsoos’ against India's aggression.
The Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora organized a community gathering in front of EU parliament-Brussels and celebrated Pakistan’s success in Operation Bunyan-um Marsoos, a press release said.
The participants highlighted the sacrifices of Pak armed forces against India's aggression and also highlighted India’s false accusations and war mongering over Pahalgam attack.
The purpose of the demonstration was to express solidarity with Pakistan Armed Forces and to raise a voice against recent Indian aggression and violations of international law.
Pakistanis and Kashmiris from various cities of Belgium participated actively in the event and expressed their emotions by chanting slogans such as “Long live Pakistan” and “Long live Pakistan Armed Forces.
”
Addressing the gathering, community leaders Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal Losar, Fareed Khan and Mehr Safdar Ali said Pakistan always advocated peace but its love for peace should not be mistaken for weakness.
They paid tribute to the Pak armed forces for giving a strong response to the enemy and for their successful operation under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.
The speakers called on the international community, particularly the European Union, to take notice of India’s violations of international laws and play an effective role in establishing lasting peace in South Asia by resolving the Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions.
Recent Stories
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for economic transformation of Pak ..
Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Rubina Khalid condemns Quetta Blast, calls for immediate action against perpetrators2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani, Kashmiri diaspora celebrates befitting response to India’s aggression2 minutes ago
-
Asif urges Indian leadership to work for regional peace, avoid conflicts12 minutes ago
-
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors17 minutes ago
-
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer16 minutes ago
-
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal16 minutes ago
-
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Literacy Policy16 minutes ago
-
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”16 minutes ago
-
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor35 minutes ago
-
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggression35 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held33 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for economic transformation of Pakistan47 minutes ago