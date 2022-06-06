UrduPoint.com

Senator Slams Imran Khan's 'politics Of Deception'

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Senator slams Imran Khan's 'politics of deception'

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed Monday criticized that the country was facing economic crisis due to ineffective policies of previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and ex prime minister Imran Khan's lies based narratives only means to deceive the general public.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had lost its credibility and PTI's popularity among masses rapidly declining due to its lies propaganda against country.

PTI leadership used 'Toshakana gifts' for its business and public now know this reality, he said, adding, Khan lied with masses about providing 10 million jobs and five million houses.

He further slammed Khan for his "poor performance on all fronts", accusing former prime minister Imran Khan of working on some foreign agenda by spreading anarchy.

The Riyasat-e-Madina was founded on principles of good conduct but on the other hand, Khan's politics was based on propaganda as every promised he made to the masses was a lie, he mentioned.

Replying a question, he made it clear that present government under leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will not allow anyone to make state institutions controversial for one person.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim All Government Million PTV Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2022

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th June 2022

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

1 day ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

1 day ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.