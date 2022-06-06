ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed Monday criticized that the country was facing economic crisis due to ineffective policies of previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and ex prime minister Imran Khan's lies based narratives only means to deceive the general public.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had lost its credibility and PTI's popularity among masses rapidly declining due to its lies propaganda against country.

PTI leadership used 'Toshakana gifts' for its business and public now know this reality, he said, adding, Khan lied with masses about providing 10 million jobs and five million houses.

He further slammed Khan for his "poor performance on all fronts", accusing former prime minister Imran Khan of working on some foreign agenda by spreading anarchy.

The Riyasat-e-Madina was founded on principles of good conduct but on the other hand, Khan's politics was based on propaganda as every promised he made to the masses was a lie, he mentioned.

Replying a question, he made it clear that present government under leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will not allow anyone to make state institutions controversial for one person.