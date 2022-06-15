Senators urge optimum relief for people; term early elections as panacea to all problems of country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Senators on Wednesday urged the government to give optimum relief to the people and termed holding of early elections as panacea to all problems being faced by the country.

Participating in budget debate, mostly opposition senators said early elections in the country could ensure political stability and continuity of policies for sustained economic growth and development of the country.

Initiating budget debate, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr. Waseem Shahzad criticized the government for presenting what he said 'anti people' budget and stressed the Government to resolve the issues of the people.

He said the Economic Survey of Pakistan has vindicated the stance of PTI as the survey has reported that the country's GDP ratio has progressed by 6 percent despite Covid-19. PTI had collected Rs 6,000 trillion taxes.

He said targeted subsidies should be given to consumers by collecting maximum revenues.

He admitted that the whole world was facing increase in petroleum product prices, however prudent measures should be taken to cope with the situation.

The rich should be taxed for enhancing revenue generation. He wondered Rs 8 per unit was increased in electricity price immediately after budget announcement which is pitiable.

He said elections should be announced as soon as possible so that economic stability could be achieved. He criticized heavily taxing the construction sector, besides castigating the government for decreasing erstwhile FATA's allocations from Rs 131 billion to Rs 110 billion.

Muzaffar Hussain Shah said the prices of almost all items have registered increase following the increase in petroleum products.

He demanded targeted subsidies on vital products including fertilizers, urea, etc for increasing production of agriculture.

Minimum support price of agriculture products should be announced before sowing.

Special agriculture zones including cotton zones, sugarcane zone and maize zones should be developed in the country for increasing products.

Senator Shaukat Tarin said that there was highest growth in services sector in last ten years, and also there were growth in manufacturing, agriculture and jobs creation.

He said that despite COVID-19, the exports also witnessed growth in the country during PTI government. He claimed that petrol prices would further go up and reach to Rs. 300 per liter in two to three months.

Quaratul Ain Marri, Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Maulana Faiz Muhammad also spoke.

Responding to Senators queries regarding protest in front of Sindh Assembly the other day, Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan said Sindh government was not against protest demonstrations as it believe that peaceful protest was right of every citizen, however roads must not be blocked. About possible return of former President Pervez Musharraf, he said there should be no restriction on coming of any citizen to Pakistan. Musharraf should also be dealt with in accordance with law of the land. Every Pakistani should be dealt as per law.