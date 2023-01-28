UrduPoint.com

Senior Journalist Sardar Dilpazeer Abbasi Laid To Rest

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Senior journalist Sardar Dilpazeer Abbasi laid to rest

A senior journalist of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Dilpazeer Abbasi commonly known as DP Abbasi who died on Saturday early morning was laid to rest at his native village Manhasa near Kohala

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A senior journalist of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Dilpazeer Abbasi commonly known as DP Abbasi who died on Saturday early morning was laid to rest at his native village Manhasa near Kohala.

He was 55.

He was suffering from heart and renal diseases and died after a brief illness.

The funeral prayer was attended by the Opposition leader in AJK legislative assembly Ch. Latif Akbar, Chief Justice AJK High Court Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, a large number of journalists of the town, and hundreds of his relatives, friends and villagers.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Justice Died Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prayer From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Video shows Memphis police officers beating Tyre N ..

Video shows Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols

8 minutes ago
 The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accounta ..

The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) elects ..

4 minutes ago
 Pogba available for Monza clash, says Juve's Alleg ..

Pogba available for Monza clash, says Juve's Allegri

5 minutes ago
 “Nonsensical rhetoric,” PM reacts to Imran Kha ..

“Nonsensical rhetoric,” PM reacts to Imran Khan’s accusations about Zardar ..

29 minutes ago
 Chinese President to inaugurate Gwadar airport soo ..

Chinese President to inaugurate Gwadar airport soon: Alauddin Marri, former care ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Horti Expo 2023 inaugurated

Pakistan Horti Expo 2023 inaugurated

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.