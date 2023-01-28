Senior journalist Sardar Dilpazeer Abbasi laid to rest

A senior journalist of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Dilpazeer Abbasi commonly known as DP Abbasi who died on Saturday early morning was laid to rest at his native village Manhasa near Kohala

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A senior journalist of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Dilpazeer Abbasi commonly known as DP Abbasi who died on Saturday early morning was laid to rest at his native village Manhasa near Kohala.

He was 55.

He was suffering from heart and renal diseases and died after a brief illness.

The funeral prayer was attended by the Opposition leader in AJK legislative assembly Ch. Latif Akbar, Chief Justice AJK High Court Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, a large number of journalists of the town, and hundreds of his relatives, friends and villagers.