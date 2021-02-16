UrduPoint.com
SEPA Orders Builder To Stop Construction In DHA Phase 8

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

SEPA orders builder to stop construction in DHA Phase 8

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued Environmental Protection Order (EPO) to Creek Marina Builders and Developers directing them to stop construction of the building which is being constructed in Defence Housing Authority DHA Phase 8, situated at Abdul Sattar Edhi avenue Karachi, because of not filing its mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA) as per law.

Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal pointed out in EPO that the builder of subject building was earlier offered an opportunity of personal hearing as well on 15/2/21 to seek their reply for non-compliance of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act -2014, said a statement here on Tuesday.

Subsequently on non-submission of required document, the DG SEPA said, the builder had been directed to stop construction of referred building till its environmental approval was obtained.

Naeem Mughal DG SEPA also warned that on failure to comply with directives specified in EPO, prosecution shall be initiated in concerned court of law against the proponent.

It may be pointed out that under Section 17 of Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 no proponent shall commence or construct a development project within the jurisdiction of Sindh province unless its environmental approval by submitting EIA or IEE is obtained from SEPA.

Whereas under Section 21 of the same Act DG SEPA has authority to stop construction or installation of a development project which was initiated without prior approval of Sindh EPA by filing its EIA or Initial Environmental Examination (IEE).

