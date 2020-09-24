UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEPA Shuts 100 Illegal Battery Kilns In District West

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:48 PM

SEPA shuts 100 illegal battery kilns in district West

On the directives of Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtuza Wahab, different monitoring teams of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) have taken actions against polluters in districts West and Central on Thursday here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :On the directives of Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtuza Wahab, different monitoring teams of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) have taken actions against polluters in districts West and Central on Thursday here.

A team of SEPA district West under the supervision of Acting Director SEPA Karachi Region Waris Ali Gabol raided in old Cattle Colony in Surjani and shuts 100 illegal setups where batteries were being melted to recycle them illegally, said the statement released here on Thursday.

The action was taken with the help of local police and administration. The team found that all the 100 kilns were operating without obtaining any registration from any authority and were also not following any precautionary measures to control their emissions, it further said.

Also unauthorized recycling of any product is strictly prohibited by law. It was also observed that owing to burning of batteries huge amount of air pollution was being generated causing respiratory and coronary diseases in residents of nearby areas, it added.

In another action, the monitoring team of district Central headed by its incharge Kamran Khan visited various markets of F.B Area and Karimabad and seized the prohibited plastic bags which were being used by shopkeepers to offer grocery and other items to their buyers.

Shopkeepers were directed to never use non-biodegradable plastic bags which are banned throughout Sindh and in case of otherwise legal action will be taken against the violators.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber, Tel Aviv Chamber sign agreement to ..

6 minutes ago

Eltezam Environmental Campaign 2020 showcases succ ..

36 minutes ago

UAE President&#039;s Decree on equal wages for wom ..

1 hour ago

Polio teams administer drops to 175,249 children

3 minutes ago

Ghauri posted as Secy Environment

3 minutes ago

Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce and Industry elects K ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.