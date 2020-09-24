SEPA shuts 100 illegal battery kilns in district West

On the directives of Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtuza Wahab, different monitoring teams of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) have taken actions against polluters in districts West and Central on Thursday here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :On the directives of Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtuza Wahab, different monitoring teams of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) have taken actions against polluters in districts West and Central on Thursday here.

A team of SEPA district West under the supervision of Acting Director SEPA Karachi Region Waris Ali Gabol raided in old Cattle Colony in Surjani and shuts 100 illegal setups where batteries were being melted to recycle them illegally, said the statement released here on Thursday.

The action was taken with the help of local police and administration. The team found that all the 100 kilns were operating without obtaining any registration from any authority and were also not following any precautionary measures to control their emissions, it further said.

Also unauthorized recycling of any product is strictly prohibited by law. It was also observed that owing to burning of batteries huge amount of air pollution was being generated causing respiratory and coronary diseases in residents of nearby areas, it added.

In another action, the monitoring team of district Central headed by its incharge Kamran Khan visited various markets of F.B Area and Karimabad and seized the prohibited plastic bags which were being used by shopkeepers to offer grocery and other items to their buyers.

Shopkeepers were directed to never use non-biodegradable plastic bags which are banned throughout Sindh and in case of otherwise legal action will be taken against the violators.