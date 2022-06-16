SEPCO conducts crackdown against power thieves in Ghotki

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Disconnection and Recovery campaign is in full swing throughout the Ghotki district as power supply connections of a number of power thieves were disconnected and huge recovery was made from defaulters.

The recovery teams of Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) disconnected power supply to different areas of Sukkur for nonpayment of dues.

Similarly, XEN Ghotki Irshad Baloch along with his team checked several locations and nabbed four persons directly tapping the main power line (kunda).

The SEPCO management warned the defaulters of strict action, if they did not pay the arrears and current dues.

Other defaulters were also directed to clear their outstanding dues, otherwise their power supply would be disconnected without further notice and would not be restored until the payment of dues.